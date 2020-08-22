KEWANEE - Joel Fletcher, 70 of Milton, WI formerly of Kewanee, IL, died at 4:54 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville, WI with his children by his side.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 19th at Windmont Park in Kewanee, IL from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Since Joel was an enthusiast of antique cars, trucks, and motorcycles; his family is encouraging anyone interested in bringing their custom vehicles out to do so. He was never a fan of dressing up so casual attire is also encouraged.

Born August 9, 1950 in Kewanee to Shirley Petty and adopted by Dallas and Maxine (Kirkland) Fletcher. He attended Wethersfield Schools and graduated with the class of 1968. Joel went on to attend Black Hawk College East Campus and Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.

On August 15, 1971 he married Linda Spiegel in Cambridge, IL. They were married for 30 years when Linda died suddenly on November 7, 2001.

Joel and Linda were involved in the River City Nomad Club, Sauk Trail Rods Car Club, Hog City Truck Club, Hog City Pullers garden tractor club, and the Hog Festival Committee. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Kewanee Community Fire Department.

After the passing of his adoptive parents, Joel decided to pursue the search for his biological mother. At the age of 43, he was reunited with his mother, Shirley (Petty) Wilkins, siblings Terry Peed, Susan Leverette and their families.

Prior to moving to Wisconsin, Joel worked for many years at Midwest Auto Parts in Osceola, IL and before retiring due to health issues, worked in maintenance for Helicopter Specialties, Inc. in Janesville, WI. After retirement, he helped his daughter, Jolyn, with her Moms on a Mission Exchange (M.O.M.E).

Through the years, Joel enjoyed racing cars, demolition derbies, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family, and the companionship of his dog Gizmo, and cats Midnight and Buell. He would help anyone that showed a need and was always kind to animals.

Joel is survived by his children: Robyn (Keith) Resch of Kewanee, IL, Jon (Amy) Fletcher of Milton, WI and Jolyn (Patrick) Stankus of Milton, WI. His siblings Terry (Annette) Peed of Janesville, WI and Susan (Larry) Leverette of Galva, IL. Grandchildren Dylan and Jackson Fletcher, Chaynce, Keygan, and Danyka Stankus. He was well loved by his "grand fur babies" Sadie, Ruger, Daisy, and Scarlett.

Joel is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, and his brother Rod Fletcher. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.