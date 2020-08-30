CUBA-The Cuba High School staff has selected Miranda Viano as the September Senior of the Month. For this honor, she will receive a $50 gift card from program sponsor MidAmerica National Bank.

Viano is the daughter of Brian and Carla Wilson, Cuba.

While in high school, she has been a member of the Art Club, Drama Club, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, FCCLA, Student Council, yearbook, cheer and dance.

She has also served as a class officer.

Her future plans include attending Western Illinois University majoring in Art Education and minoring in Interior Design.

Seniors of the Month are selected for their academic performance as well as their leadership and citizenship qualities.