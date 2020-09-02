TOULON – Harry Frances Foglesong, 89, of Toulon passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6:52 p.m. at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. He was born November 12, 1930 in Toulon, the son of Mackie and Grace (Henry) Foglesong. He married Carolyn (Grieve) Foglesong on September 16, 1952 in Elmira; she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Steven Lee (Linda) Foglesong of Astoria and William Stanton (Lorene) Foglesong of Toulon; one daughter, Teresa Lynn (Tony) Carlton of Bradford; 10 grandchildren, Nate, Drew, Kaitlin, Kristen, Brett, Ashley, Carla, Michael, Lara, and Molly; and 27 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one grandson, Justin Cole Foglesong and one sister, Alice Lewis.

Harry served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War. He was a fireman for 44 years for the Toulon Fire Department; hosted the Stark Fall Festival for 10 years; was a member of the Toulon Masonic Lodge; the Toulon American Legion Post #416; and was an Alderman on the Toulon City Council for 16 years. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife and their trips to Branson, Missouri, as well as fishing and hunting with his children and grandchildren. Harry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Toulon since 1974.

A vehicle visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. The family will be outside as you greet them from your cars. His graveside funeral and burial will be at Toulon Cemetery on Thursday, September 3, 2020 and will be private for family. Rev. Al Harmon will officiate. There will be a celebration of Harry’s life for family and friends at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the First Baptist Church Toulon. To leave online condolences, please visit Harry’s tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.