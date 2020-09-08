Jenny L. Farr, 47, of Table Grove, Ill. died Sunday, September 6, 2020, 12:32 p.m. at Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria, Ill.

She was born on May 12, 1973 in Canton, Ill. to Roger and Ellen Jo (Thomas) Clanin.

She married Jason Farr on July 5, 2008 in Table Grove. He survives.

Surviving to mourn her passing are husband Jason Farr of Table Grove, Ill.; daughter Ella Farr of Table Grove, Ill.; mother Ellen Jo (and Ron) Frazier of Canton, Ill.; sister Sherry (and Kenton) Heaton of Vermont, Ill.; sister Bev (and Dave Edsall) Martindale of Lewistown, Ill.; in-laws Randy and Sue Farr of Ipava, Ill.; grandmother-in-law Donna Farr; five nieces: Heather Danner, Chelsie Heaton, Ashlee Heaton, Maci Martindale, and Rylee Martindale

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Clanin; maternal grandparents, Edgar Thomas and Evelyn Chaney; paternal grandparents, Phillip and Clare Clanin; grandparent-in-laws, Tommy and Betty Wickert and Jack Farr

She was dental hygienist at Macomb Dental. She was a member of Grace Bible Church of Astoria. Her daughter, Ella was the love of her life and her world revolved around her. She loved being with her family and friends and enjoyed riding 4 wheelers.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family services will held.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, Ill., with Pastor Ben Murray officiating.

Memorials can be made to Holy Pursuit Dream Foundation. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org