An application from two Kewanee men for a state license to run a recreational-cannabis business didn’t made it to the final phase of the licensing process.

Scott Packee and Tony Segura applied for a license to operate the store in a building on North Main Street just north of Reiman Harley-Davidson.

But last week the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation approved 21 applicants to advance to a lottery to determine who would receive licenses. The Kewanee application didn’t make the cut.

Packee said Thursday he wasn’t really surprised.

"We had a funny feeling we were going to have to apply twice," he said.

In this round of applications, licenses will be granted for 75 store locations. Next year there will be another round, where 450 locations will be licensed, and Packee said he and Segura will apply again.

Applying is an expensive proposition, he said, as there is a $5,000 fee for each application.

Packee said he and Segura researched the other applicants for licenses and found that all of those who advanced to the lottery are large corporations.

"Every company chosen is owned by another company," he said. No smaller entrepreneurs like Packee and Segura advanced to the lottery stage, he added.

"It’s so loaded it’s unreal," Packee said.

Some of the people whose applications weren’t selected are upset about it, and are going to court.

"The lawsuits are piling up," Packee said, but he added that he and Segura won’t be among the ones filing suits.

The Kewanee application meets the criteria set up by the state for granting licenses, he pointed out. These include ownership by a veteran, and being located in an area that was adversely affected by the war on drugs.

Earlier this year the City Council passed ordinances allowing — and regulating — recreational-cannabis businesses in Kewanee.