To the Editor:

This week, we at Genesis Garden are raising money for Genesis Food Response, our food program that delivers groceries to anyone who requests food assistance in McDonough County. Each week, we deliver to over 600 people in approximately 200 households, at a cost of $12.50 per household and an overall cost of $2,500 per week for the program.

We are proud to run a program that delivers a needed service at a very low price. The money spent on Genesis Food Response represents an extraordinary value for the overwhelmingly positive impact that it has on the people we serve.

When you make a contribution to Genesis Garden, that money never leaves the area, nor is any of it lost to some faraway state or national organizational infrastructure. Genesis Garden is a local, independent non-profit, dedicated to helping our community and our people. Donations stay right here where they will do the most good for our neighbors in Macomb and in McDonough County.

We think it’s important to note that Genesis Food Response is a temporary solution to what we hope will be a temporary situation! When we began the program in March, it was in response to the pandemic and the closing or downsizing of local factories and local businesses. The program was designed to support local people who were struggling to make ends meet, many of whom had underlying factors that placed them at higher risk of serious complications if exposed to Covid-19.

Back in March (which seems so long ago!), we all had hopes that this was going to be a short-term problem. We know now that the pandemic and accompanying disruptions to our normal lives are going to be with us for many more months. As our growing numbers indicate, Genesis Food Response is even more important now than it was then.

Each week, I do a delivery of groceries that takes me to some of the more remote parts of the county and through Bardolph, Bushnell, and Prairie City. I’ve been surprised by a couple of things as I’ve made these trips each week. First, I note that most of the households I deliver to only sign up intermittently. They may request groceries once a month (especially the end of the month) when resources are running low. I’ve also noticed that many of the people that we serve are elderly folks who are choosing to shelter in place and stay safe. Then there are the households that live at levels of poverty that seem unimaginable in a country as modern as our own. Many of those households have children. For the vast majority of the people we serve, Genesis Food Response has become something of a lifeline in difficult times. Now we’re coming to you again to ask for your help in funding that lifeline through the fall and winter.

I want to close by saying that the community support the last six months has been overwhelming. Local churches, organizations, businesses, and hundreds of individuals have made generous contributions that have covered our costs. Dozens of people have dedicated time each week to help us run our programs. I know that I speak for everyone at Genesis Garden when I say that we are deeply humbled by the incredible local response and support for our work thus far. Together we are making our community a more resilient and hopeful place for everyone.

If you’d like to support Genesis Food Response, you can send a check to: Genesis Garden, 307 E. Carroll St., Macomb, IL 61455 or make a payment online on our website at Genesisgarden.org.

John Curtis

Executive Director, Genesis Garden