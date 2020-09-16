Should Kewanee have a Halloween this year?

Or, to be exact, should trick-or-treating be allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Mayor Gary Moore said at Monday’s City Council meeting that he had received many calls from parents and local residents asking if trick-or-treating will be allowed this year.

Trick-or-treating is a big deal in Kewanee, especially on East Prospect Street, where more than a thousand kids customarily ring doorbells.

Moore said his inclination is to let people who want to invite trick-or-treaters turn on their porch lights. Those who don’t want costumed kids on their front porches can simply not turn on the light.

And parents can make the decision on whether to send their kids out in search of free treats, the mayor said.

The council didn’t act on the matter, but it will be placed on the next meeting’s agenda as a discussion item.