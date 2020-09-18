Wandering again this week. Waiting for those cool fall evenings to arrive. Fall patterns are beginning to show so we may not have to wait to much longer for some real fall weather.

After all these years sauntering through the wilderness you would think one just might know all there is to know, but that is not the case. It never will be the case. You learn something new on each and every outing. I found that out the other day.

Out for a walk earlier in the week and I notice a tree with some odd-looking nut-like husks hanging from it. I do not recall ever seeing something like this. Looking high in the tree I notice that one of the husks is split (actually the wife noticed it.) It is dark brown and shiny, like a buckeye. Upon further investigation it was indeed a buckeye, an Ohio Buckeye tree.

I suppose I might have seen a tree like this but just never paid any attention. Anyway, we notice that some of the leaves on the tree were already turning red (upon further research I learned that they are one of the first trees to turn in the fall.) Now, looking through the forest we begin to see several more Buckeye trees. They seemed to be everywhere. How had I missed this?

Of course, now I had to grab a few of those Buckeyes. But in order to get a few I had to knock them out of the tree. Anything that had fallen to the ground was quickly grabbed up by the squirrels as evidenced by all the open husks on the ground. A long stick was all that was needed to knock a few down. They fall easily from the tree as I gather a few up.

The husks on an Ohio Buckeye are yellowish in color and rather soft with spikey looking (not sharp) bumps on it. I believe there is also a Yellow Buckeye, but the husks are smooth.

For whatever reason Buckeyes are considered a good luck charm. But for them to be considered lucky you have to keep them in your left pocket.

It was a good find that day and another learning experience.

The next day I went out again to gather a few more Buckeyes. I find several more trees. I began to wonder why I need all these Buckeyes, but I get more anyway.

Finally satisfied, I move on through the forest. Up ahead I see a few deer. I creep along as one of the deer begins to move toward me. I stop, the deer keeps moving closer. Could it be Doris, my deer friend?

I set up my video equipment and begin to record. I now get on my belly and begin to worm my way toward the deer. It has to be Doris as she stands still and lets me get to within twelve yards or so. I take some really close-up photos. The video catching it all as well.

To my right is another doe who has her twin fawns alongside. She however is twenty-five yards away and gets no closer.

Doris finally goes about feeding again and does a complete circle around me. I slowly get to my knees and decide to wait her out. It takes forever as she is in no hurry to go anywhere.

I begin a slow walk. The doe with the two fawns busts out quickly, Doris on the other hand slowly ambles on ahead of me. I see that her summer coat is turning winter blue. She is getting ready for winter. Doris finally moves on over the hillside.

Bright orange on a tree catches my eye. Chicken-of-the-woods mushrooms. I decide to let them be and do not pick them. There will be more. But I find no more.

Far up ahead I see white. Could it be the first puffball mushrooms of the season? Indeed so. Not the big giants but softball size. I find one here and one there but then find a big grouping. A dozen of them all spaced about two to three feet apart. They were pure white and fresh as fresh can be. I leave them as well.

It is now time to head out so that I can get home and open my treasures from the day (buckeyes).

Notice that the sunrises and sunsets have been a little strange. Have I already talked about this? It is hard to believe that smoke from the forest fires out west can affect us. It is slowly drifting in our direction and can give us somewhat of a dramatic sunrise or sunset. I was going to toss in another sunrise photo today, but you have seen too many of those lately. I am not sure how long this will last but try and check it out.