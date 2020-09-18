EVENTS

Colchester

Oct. 3

Fall Colors Nature Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Argyle Lake State Park.Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy nature and the magnificent colors of autumn. We will meet at the visitor center at 10:00 a.m. and hike 1-2 miles on moderate terrain. Space is limited to first 20 people, to register please call (309)776-3422 or email Bridget.Hinchee@illinois.gov.

Oct. 17

Illinois Bats: Facts and Myths, 6-7:30 p.m., Argyle Lake State Park. Learn about our only true flying mammal, the bat. Local educator and outdoor enthusiast, Mary McMahon presents. Listen to nearby bats feeding on flying insects using an echolocation detection device. Meet at the park’s Pioneer shelter for this program (2nd left after entering the park, just past dump station). Space is limited to first 20 people, to register please call (309)776-3422 or email Bridget.Hinchee@illinois.gov.

Oct. 23

Stargazing at the Park, 7:30 - 10 p.m., Argyle Lake State Park. Join us for stargazing with WIU astronomy instructor Tom Van Heuklon and hobby astronomist Larry Knicl. For your comfort, bring a chair or blanket, insect repellent, and a flashlight. To comply with COVID guidelines, observing will be done using a laptop rather than a telescope eyepiece.

Oct. 24

Atkinson McCord Cemetery Tour, 10 a.m.-noon, Argyle Lake State Park. Join park staff for a historical walking tour of the Atkinson/McCord cemetery located on the park’s property. Participants should be able to walk ½ mile on moderate terrain to access the cemetery. Meet at the park visitor center or at the trap range area. Limited to first 20 people to register, please call (309)776-3422 or email Bridget.Hinchee@illinois.gov.

Macomb

Tuesday - Thursday, ongoing

Farmers Market Checks are available at the YMCA Senior Center on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Just drive up to the Senior Center entrance and remain in your car; someone will assist you there. For further information please call the YMCA Senior Center at 309-837-5733.

Thursdays & Saturdays

Macomb Farmers Market, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Chandler Park, Macomb.

Sept. 26

Out of the Darkness Experience for suicide prevention and awareness, Macomb City Hall, 9-11 a.m. Masks and social distancing observed.

C.T. Vivian Dedication Ceremony, 2 p.m., 702 E. Adams St. Refreshments, social hour, and speakers. Community leaders will be attending and an invitation to attend has been extended to state and federal officials.

Support Calendar

Narcotics Anonymous in-person meetings are at First Christian Church, 120 N. McArthur St. on Mondays, 6 p.m. and at University Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave. on Fridays, 6 p.m. Zoom meetings are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Meeting ID 817 4435 6730

