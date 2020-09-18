KEWANEE - Marilyn Charlet, 85, of Kewanee, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Courtyard Estates. Marilyn was born March 12, 1935 in Kewanee, the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy (Frye) Lambert. She graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of 1953 and Black Hawk East with a CNA Certificate. Marilyn married Vernon H. Charlet in Kewanee on November 10, 1957; he preceded her in death on April 20, 2016.

Marilyn is survived by three children, Kevin (Dawn) Charlet, Kewanee, Diana (Jim) Galloway, Kewanee, and Neil (Traci) Charlet, Schaumburg; six grandchildren, Hilary and Austin (Christen) Charlet, Madison and Dylan Galloway, and Jacob and Axel Charlet; two step-grandchildren, Lisa Forman and Jenny Pelton; and four step-great grandchildren, Isabella, Addyson, Olivia and Alex. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Janice.

Marilyn worked for General Telephone as a switchboard operator. She was a greeter at Wal-Mart for 16 years. She was a Sunday School Teacher at the Church of Peace for 22 years. Marilyn was a past Noble Grand at Rebekah Lodge. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross Bloodmobile for ten years. She was a member of the Church of Peace Woman’s Guild. She was in a bowling league and enjoyed Nascar. Marilyn also enjoyed going to the casino and collecting bells. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Garden of Peace Cemetery, Church of Peace, Rural Kewanee. Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck will officiate. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be made to the Church of Peace or the Kewanee Senior Citizen’s Center. Please leave an online condolence for Marilyn’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.