When it comes to bulbs, this time of year, much of our attention is focused on getting ready to plant spring-blooming bulbs, and rightfully so. From crocus and daffodils to tulips and alliums, these plants provide a burst of color early in the year before many of our landscape plants begin blooming. While spring blooming bulbs get most of the attention, there are some bulbs that will bloom in the fall that can also provide a splash of color.

Autumn Crocus (Colchicum spp.)

Despite their common name, these plants aren’t true crocus. In fact, they aren’t even in the same family. Colchicum belongs to the Colchicaceae family (formerly part of the lily family, Liliaceae), while Crocus is in the iris family (Iridaceae). There are approximately 65 species Colchicum with C. autumnale being the most commonly grown along with a variety of hybrids.

Colchicums will begin producing leaves in the spring. Each bulb (actually a corm) will produce three to eight leaves that are 8-14-inches tall. As the weather begins to warm in late spring and early summer, the leaves will begin to die back. Then, in early fall, the plants will begin to produce flowers. Each plant typically produces between three and eight flower stalks, each having one flower. The 2-3-inch blooms can last for up to two weeks and are usually light pink, but some cultivars are white.

Colchicums are hardy to zone 5 and grow best in well-drained soils in full sun or partial shade. Ideally, they should be in full sun conditions while they have leaves. Since their leaves can be unattractive, some people interplant them with plants that bloom in the spring and early summer to hide the foliage.

Crocus (Crocus spp.)

While spring blooming crocuses get a majority of the attention, there are several species of crocus that will bloom in the fall. The most commonly grown species is probably Crocus speciosus, also called autumn crocus. Like other crocus species, C. speciosus produces leaves in the spring that will die back as temperatures begin to warm. In September or October, the plants will send up 6-7-inch tall flower stalks that have typical goblet-shaped crocus flowers that are violet-blue to mauve.

Saffron crocus (Crocus sativus), while not the most widely grown fall-blooming crocus, is probably the most known. This is the plant that the spice saffron comes from. The plants grow 4-6-inches tall and have lilac-purple flowers that open a few weeks after C. speciosus. Each flower produces three reddish-orange stigmas which are harvested and dried to create saffron.

Most fall-blooming crocuses are hardy to zone 3. One exception is the saffron crocus, which is hardy to zone 6. Crocuses do best in sunny locations that are well-drained.

Like spring-blooming bulbs, many fall blooming bulbs can be planted in the fall, while others like Colchicum spp. are planted in mid to late summer. Next time you’re looking to purchase some bulbs, consider adding some fall-blooming bulbs. They can be a great colorful addition to your fall landscape.

Good Growing Tip of the Week: It takes about 250,000 stigmas from 75,000 saffron crocus flowers to produce 1 pound of saffron, all of which is handpicked. Now you know why saffron is so expensive.