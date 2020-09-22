MACOMB — Disruptions continued to plague the Black Lives Matter protests outside Chandler Park after months of protesting.

After months of reporting harassment online and in person at Macomb city council meetings, leader of the Democratic Women of McDonough County and Racial Justice Coalition, Heather McMeekan says that the protesters still feel unsafe when they go out to protest.

"We need a lot more," McMeekan said when discussing protections provided to protesters. "We need a lot more White folks willing to stand out here and watch what happens. They should see how many business owners have their own truck drivers flip us off, scream "white power," "all lives matter" and other racist microaggressions."

Macomb Mayor Mike Inman said that the city has provided resources to the different groups that organize the protests and said that their safety is a high priority. However, Inman said that he and the city do not want an aggressive police presence at the protests.

The police did have to intervene at the protest on Friday afternoon as one man attempted to ride his bike down the sidewalk where the protesters were standing and began to argue with multiple protesters and even threatened physical violence toward one protester. According to McMeekan, she had called the police on that same man multiple times that day after separate confrontations. The police arrived about 20 minutes after the initial confrontation and got statements from McMeekan and other protesters who were involved and then spoke to the man who had been sitting and recording the protesters from a park bench inside Chandler Park. The police told the man to leave the area and advised Heather and the other protesters to call them again if he were to return.

There were many other incidents this reporter witnessed which did not result in the police being called as multiple cars peeled out directly in front of the protesters and a few drivers and passengers raised their middle fingers to the protesters as they drove by. In the final hours of the protest, one vehicle drove by three times and screamed expletives at the protesters.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.