KEWANEE – Mary Jean Motley, 94, of Kewanee went to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Her son, Pastor Stan Motley will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church in Kewanee. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. The funeral home requires that all guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.

She was born June 29, 1926 in Kewanee, the daughter of Louis and Mabel (Evans) Goodale. She married Wilbur Motley on May 6, 1943 in Kahoka, MO and was married for 70 years until he preceded her in death on June 6, 2013.

Mary was a past employee at Harper and Wyman in in Princeton, IL and G.E. in in Morrison, IL. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Kewanee which she enjoyed attending until she was no longer able. She also enjoyed bowling, knitting and reading and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons; Terry (Patricia) Motley of Savannah, GA, Jim (Dorine) Motley of Neponset and Stan (Kathy) Motley of Sandwich, IL, daughter, Deb (Charles) Wilkins of East Moline, IL, eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters; Doris Clark, Louise Winegart and Betty Sawickis and a brother, Donald Goodale.

