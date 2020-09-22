MACOMB — Chief Nursing Officer Wanda Foster told the McDonough District Hospital Board of Directors on Monday that the tents in front of the Emergency Room will be taken down for the winter, possibly as early as next week. The drive-thru tent will stay up until it can be replaced by a permanent structure.

When the tents are taken down, people will go into the front portion of the Emergency Room to be screened. Hospital President Brian Dietz told the board that there is still quite a bit of COVID-19 testing done every day. "It's going very well and it's popular," he said.

Foster said the Illinois Hospital Association has offered more ventilators to MDH. She said she is waiting to hear how many would be sent.

Chief Medical Officer Ed Card said the hospital is looking into the possibility of using convalescent serum for COVID-19 cases. "The literature on this is a little plus and a little minus," he said, "so we'll continue to study it."

Dr. Card said MDH has 135 rapid-test kits available. He also reported that compliance tours have been taken of every department, and that an accreditation format has been completed.

Also on Monday, MDH announced that it will begin drive-thru flu clinics starting Monday, October 5. Public Information Officer Patrick Osterman said the tent at the hospital will offer flu shots each day from 1 to 4 p.m, Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Osterman said shots will be given by appointment at MDH primary care providers, including the MDH FamilyClinic, Pediatrics, Convenience Care, and Bushnell Family Practice. He said MDH Home Health Care will offer drive-thru clinics on October 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank in Bushnell, on October 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Colchester, and on October 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Blandinsville.

The public information officer said, "Two flu vaccines will be available. one for ages 18 through 64 and one for ages 65 and older." He said shots are given in the upper arm, so participants are encouraged to wear short-sleeved shirts or blouses.

Osterman said those covered under Medicare B should present their cards. Others must pay $70 if 65 or older, or $40 if 18 to 64 years old.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.