CANTON-Nominating petitions for the Canton Park District 2021 park board elections may be picked up at the Park District Office, 250 South Avenue D. Canton.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The first day prospective candidates may pick up and circulate nominating petitions for the April 6, 2021 park board election was Tuesday, Sept. 22.

There will be one full-time vacancy on the board.

Full-term elected board members will serve a six-year term.

Dec. 14, 2020 is the first day candidates may file nominating papers.

All nominating papers must be filed by 5 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020 at the Park District office.