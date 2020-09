CANTON-Crews will be replacing a fire hydrant at the intersection W. Walnut St. and Ave. G, Sept. 24, 7 a.m. They will have to shut the water off on W. Walnut St. from Ave. F to Ave. H.

There will be a boil ordered issued until further notice to the residents in the area of West Walnut and Ave G from Ave F to Ave H.

Call 647-5022 for questions.