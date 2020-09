LEWISTOWN-The regularly scheduled meetings for the Fulton County Public Safety & Campground Committee slated for Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 have changed the time in which they will meet.

Meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. rather than 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse, 100 N. Main St., Room 313, Lewistown.