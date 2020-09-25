MACOMB – It has been an odd fall for Western Illinois women’s basketball coach JD Gravina, his staff and his team.

COVID-19 protocols have thrown a wrench into normal preseason routine, making everyone around WIU take on extra responsibilities.

"I definitely turned into half housekeeper, half coach, we’re wiping everything down, we’re careful to maintain all protocols," Gravina said. "I feel for our manager and GA, they’ve had to take on a lot of that, but with us, the main thing is to do all we can do and we’d do anything to be out on the court."

The experiences of summer and early fall did not allow the team to be together and now with a potential start date approaching, WIU is excited to get everyone back on the floor at the same time.

"At first, the start of the school year we were not able to be on the court, it was tough on all our players and it was really tough for me," Gravina said. "All those things that some people call sacrifices, we’re more than willing to make, it’s like we’re playing a game within the game.

"Right now, the toughest thing will be when someone has to sit out through contact tracing because they’re not sick. If they’re out two weeks, I think that will be a major issue because it can happen fast and you can lose a lot quickly for a long period of time."

While the spread of COVID-19 can be fast and contact tracing can filter back to players, Gravina does credit the maturity of his squad to keep themselves and everyone around them safe.

"We have a responsible group and they’re doing a great job," the coach said. "The first thing we let them know, they can’t live in a bubble, we don’t have that. Kids can be exposed in class, so they have to do a good job of social distancing and wiping things down because it can be easy to be exposed.

"We’re trying to take as many precautions as we can to stay out of large groups, wearing our masks but you can’t prevent everything. We can only do what we can and try to deal with what happens."

One of the things Gravina and his team are doing now is limiting full team contact. The squad has been divided into two groups, trying to limit full group activities, just in case.

"It’s mostly based on how they’re going to interact, all the roommates, for example we have four veteran girls who live in one place, so they’re part of the same group," Gravina said. "The newer players, a couple of them live together, so they’re with them. We’re trying to minimize having to quarantine multiple people if one person tests positive."

And while the limits have forced Western to play catchup, Gravina does think his team is starting to get to where they need to be.

"I’m encouraged about the team, it will be a little bit different losing Olivia (Kaufmann) and Annabel (Graettinger), so it’s going to be tough but there are some things I think we will do a little better," Gravina said. "I think we’ll move the ball and move better without the ball. I hope we shoot it better, that’s something we emphasized and built in recruiting and playing time.

"If you look at the analytics, I’m proud of what we did last year, tying for third in the league is a good accomplishment, but we did not shoot it well. At the end of the day, you have to be able to put the ball in the basket from three and around the basket. I think we’ll see an improvement in those areas, especially around the basket with Evan Zars and Alissa Dins. I’m cautiously optimistic as always and do think we’ll take another step forward."