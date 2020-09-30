A handful of dedicated walkers won’t let a pandemic slow them down as they take to the streets this weekend for the annual Crop Walk.

Anita Blanks and David Miller have committed to the annual charity walk for decades and this year will be no different. On Sunday, Blanks and Miller, along with a few other walkers, will leave the First Congregational Church and make the round-trip journey to Northeast Park and back. Miller said the walk is about four miles.

The Crop Hunger Walks is a nationwide event and sponsored by Church World Service and organized by local congregations. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world. Blanks said the charity event originally was organized by St. Peter’s Evangelical Church, until the responsibility for the fundraiser was handed over to the Congregational Church. The walk was also much longer, with participants getting a ride to Elmira and then walking back to Kewanee.

At one time, Miller said, the event attracted almost 100 walkers every year, but in recent years, participation has dwindled to about 30. This year, because of COVID-19, fewer than six residents will walk, but that hasn't dashed Blanks' hope of raising just as much money.

"I really don’t have an amount in mind, because it’s different this year," Blanks said. "But in past years, we’ve raised about $10,000."

In 1994, the year Miller joined the event, $7,000 was raised, he said A quarter of the proceeds raised are divided between the local food pantry and the Stark County Food Pantry, with the remaining funds going to the national organization to fight hunger, poverty and provide relief for disasters around the world, Miller said.

Blanks said that in past years, participants sought donations going door to door, but a pandemic makes that unsafe. Instead, the two volunteers are asking for people to drop off their donations at the First Congregational Church on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

The Crop Walk participants will leave the church located at 224 W. Prospect Street at 1:30 p.m. and walk to the park. Anyone wishing to donate or with questions about the event can contact the church office at (309) 852-2779.