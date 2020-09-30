TISKILWA - Betty Ann Bauer, 83, of Tiskilwa, Illinois died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton, Illinois.

Betty was born June 28, 1937 in Kewanee, Illinois the daughter of Robert Leslie and Mary Ann (Lund) Nye. She married John Bauer October 2, 1975 in Leroy, Illinois. He survives in Tiskilwa, Illinois.

Also surviving are 2 sons: Arthur S. (Chris) Reed of Tiskilwa and Michael S. (Joanne Mckean) Reed of Tiskilwa; 4 grandchildren: Joshua (Amy) Reed of Tiskilwa, Jeremy (Lia Pappas) Reed of Peru, Illinois, Jessie Autumn (Jesse Wiley) Reed of Princeton, Illinois, Gabrielle (Justin Swanson) Reed of Princeton, Illinois; 5 great-grandchildren: Bayly (Cody Schertz) Reed of Princeton, Bradyn Reed of Tiskilwa, Brody Reed of Tiskilwa, Bryant Jones of Princeton, and Jayme Wiley of Princeton; one great-great-grandchild: Dawson Schertz of Princeton; one sister, Mary Swearingen; one brother, Donnie Ingle; one sister-in law, Cindy Ingle, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 daughters: Dawn in infancy and Doneeta in 2014; 2 brothers: Robert "Ernie" Ingle and Ronnie Ingle; 1 sister, Katherine Perkins; one brother-in law, Wayne Swearingen; and one sister-in law, Mercedes "Midge" Ingle.

Betty worked at Basswood Nursing Home, In Home Health Care, and as a farmer's wife. Most recently she worked at AmericInn, which was a job she really enjoyed. Betty liked to play Bingo and cherished her time with her grandchildren

Cremation rites will be accorded by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Bloom Cemetery in Tiskilwa, Illinois, with Rev. Doug Kirkpatrick, officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.