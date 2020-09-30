Editor's Note: As the 2020 election draws nearer, many Americans are reflecting on leadership, what it is and how it works. As Pulitzer Prize winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin asked, "Do leaders shape the times or do the times summon their leaders?" This is the forth of a series of articles dealing with the issue of leadership in American history. All information comes from "Leadership in Turbulent Times" by Goodwin, which is available at the Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library in Canton.

"What convinces is conviction. You simply have to believe in the argument you are advancing."—Lyndon Baines Johnson

Of the four men in Goodwin's book, Lyndon Baines Johnson was the most paradoxical.

His work for civil rights, although mostly disregarded today, was decisive in its groundbreaking influence, but his stewardship of the country in the war in Vietnam will forever haunt his legacy and be the standard by which his leadership was judged.

LBJ was always something of a controversial figure. His pursuit of power caused many of his peers, particularly in his younger years, to absolutely hate him and he made no bones about getting close to those in power to further his ambitions. Even his most loyal supporters acknowledged his mercurial temperament and his complete demand for loyalty and sacrifice. He pushed his staff to work to exhaustion, punishing their mental and physical health. He could be extremely kind and generous one moment and the next attack and humiliate those same individuals. Yet many of them continued to serve under him even under these difficult conditions.

LBJ was driven by two impulses. One was a constant restlessness to achieve success, to get what he wanted. The second was to use the power he received to better the lives of those who needed help.

His first real authority came as the principal of a Mexican-American school in a poor area in Texas. He fought to get the students services and programs he thought necessary, introducing new programs and expanding their horizons. He showed boundless energy in working toward the improvement of the lives of his students, many of whom continued to praise him over the years.

During this time LBJ learned not only how bureaucracy worked but how to make it work to his advantage. He believed every problem had a solution and refused to take no for an answer when he believed he was working for the right end. He was able to locate the people who got things done and how to manipulate them to get the results he wanted.

At the same time he was almost completely unable to unwind, giving all his time and energy to produce desired results, and allowing himself no down time. When he saw something he wanted, he worked tirelessly to get it as soon as he could. While he got better in learning to take care of himself, he still exerted himself strenuously in pursuing his programs.

One of his greatest strengths was his ability as a salesman, explaining his ideas and programs to others in a way they would approve them even when those ideas were not quite what the others had in mind. He was able to read the character of others and how to use that to his own advantage. He was particularly skilled in learning what motivated others and kept that information in mind in all his dealings with them.

Many were surpassed when LBJ accepted the vice presidency under John Kennedy, a position not taken very seriously by many political leaders. But his humility and skill when he took over after Kennedy's assassination showed he was willing to take over a position of leadership in difficult times. He promptly took the reins of government, winning the loyalty of much of the nation, allaying the fears of the people after this terrible incident.

LBJ was able to lead with his strengths, using his contacts in the other branches of government and focusing on the issues which with he was most comfortable, particularly domestic issues and especially those connected with civil rights. He was able to simplify his agenda and to lift the morale of the country, giving them hope, confidence and a renewed sense of purpose.

He ordered his agenda to focus on the things he could get done quickly and use that success to tackle more difficult issues later. He knew how and when to risk everything on an important matter, to decide what needed to be done in spite of political implications and then convince others to follow his lead. And he was always ready to share credit with those who helped him, putting his own ego aside to get things done.

Above all, he had a vision of the future he wanted to attain.

"Movement is not a mysterious mistress," he said. "It is a controllable fact of political life that depends on nothing more exotic than preparation."

To get things down, LBJ laid the groundwork, knew when to push forward and when to hold back, to celebrate and honored the past while continuing to work for the future.

Because of his leadership, LBJ was able to put together a coalition of elected officials who were able to work together for the sake of civil rights, and, quite unexpected for a Southern politician, work for a better life for African-Americans which, while still not complete, broke down some of the legal restrictions and paved the way for future successes.

The tragedy of LBJ's presidency was that he was unable to use those same strengths in handing the Vietnam conflict. He did not know what he wanted to accomplish but only what he wanted to avoid, and his plan for the war was done piecemeal rather than as a unified agenda, much different from his master plan directing his work on civil rights. And unlike his ability to gauge the temperaments of key players and the nuances of the situations of American domestic politics, he was totally unable to understand the situation in a conflict across the globe.

Because of this, LBJ's place in history is mixed, a success in the area of civil rights and a failure in the area of foreign conflict.