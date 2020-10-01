WATSEKA, IL - Jerry Sindberg passed away in Watseka Ill. on Sept. 15 2000. Jerry was born on April 8. 1961 to an undisclosed mother in an undisclosed location. The Princeton children's home in Princeton Illinois was seeking someone to "temporality" care for a newborn infant thru the Evangelical Convent church in Kewanee Illinois. Jerry was taken in by the late Ethel and Lloyd Johnson of Kewanee Illinois. Who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his foster sister Jean Marie "Johnson" Melton. He is survived by his foster brother Dan Johnson of Kewanee and rural NE Texas. Jerry lived in the Johnson home in Kewanee for the first seven years of his life and was a happy go lucky fireball of energy. He enjoyed playing with the nieces and nephews, Kevin, Kenda, Kristina and Kirk Melton, all whom survive him. Jerry was one of the early and first recipients of care at the ARC in Kewanee receiving day care services in the basement of the Kewanee National Guard Armory. Jerry loved helping in the kitchen and running headlong as fast as he could go and he enjoyed rock and roll music all of his early life.

In 1968 Jerry was placed at the Lincoln State School in Lincoln Illinois and was later transferred to a state facility in down state Harrisburg Illinois. In 1982 after the passing of Lloyd and Ethyl , Dan was able to move Jerry to the ARC of the quad cities at Heritage 53 in Moline Ill. and he happily resided there for many years, very much loved by staff and well cared for. Due to grossly miss managed oversight by the State of Illinois Jerry was forced to move out of his "HOME" and find another place to live in 2013. The ARC of Iroquois County in Watseka Il. answered the call and has provided wonderful services for Jerry and he has resided in one of their CILA homes. Over the years of institutionalization Jerry suffered many obstacles to overcome but he would still have a hug for his favorite people if you were lucky enough to be one and crack a smile at others mischief or injury all in good fun. The gratitude felt for the staff and personal that have cared for Jerry over the years can not be overstated. They are truly god sent special servants..

Jerry’s remains will be laid to rest at Pleasantview Cemetery in Kewanee Il. Tuesday Oct. 6th. Condolences can be directed to kaitleyd@thearcirq.org.