Last year, Susan DeVilder penned a story about the return of Bakersville, the Kewanee Park District’s haunted hayride through Baker Park. The park was named after Emerit E. Baker, founder of the park district. Baker had joined Haxtun Steam Heater Company in the mid-1870s, became a director in the 1880s, and, when Haxtun was sold in 1891, Baker and two partners took over the boiler-making operation, renaming it the Kewanee Boiler Company. Baker became an industry giant and well-known philanthropist.

Accompanying the Bakersville story was an undated photograph of a party thrown by the Bakers at their home at 314 W. Prospect Street, with a caption attesting to Baker’s penchant for entertaining guests. It seemed a challenge to find out a little bit more about the photo, and also the house in which it was held.

But before solving the mystery of the party, let’s learn a little about the Baker’s lifestyle and his mansion.

The Bakers were well-known for their lavish entertainment at their spectacular home on Prospect, at the corner of Chestnut. In 1917, Baker purchased several houses surrounding the one he lived in and had purchased from Kewanee pioneer Seymour Sloan, artist Junius Sloan’s father, and removed them. He hired Chicago architect Frederick W. Perkins to design a mansion and a Chicago contractor to build it.

The next summer, the Bakers occupied the new home, which they named "LaVilla." It was a 2 1/2-story Spanish colonial-style home built of concrete and stucco with a tile roof. (In 1917, Baker had co-founded the Rotary Club of Kewanee. The Rotary’s cogwheel symbol was built into the wall just east of the main entrance.) Their old home was purchased and moved.

Particular attention was paid to simple elegance without ornate fixtures on the interior. According to a 1919 article published in The Architectural Record, earlier styles of heavy paneling and strong, detailed carving, gave way to "broad surfaces of plaster, enriched only by an occasional tapestry or heavily carved mirror in old gilt, and crowned by groined arches or coffered ceilings. Mantels and occasional doorways of carved stone, gates, lanterns and sconces of metal, floors of tile, and heavily carved but sparing furniture carry out the effect." The Baker’s exemplified the trend with "their plain walls, rich plaster ceilings, and dependence almost entirely on the carved or painted furniture for their success."

But it was the exterior of the home and surrounding landscaping which brought the greatest accolades.

The shaded yard facing Prospect and the evergreen foundation around the front of the house invited guests with warmth and charm.

And then guests were treated to a backyard without equal.

Previously, gardens were isolated from the house. But the Baker’s garden was laid out to be intimately connected to the house, with a sense of enclosure and privacy for maximum enjoyment.

Some large trees were left near the house to give it "the required air of age and unbalanced harmony that new gardens often lack. The figure embodied into the pool is an example of fitness in garden statuary."

A waterway with a water lily pool connected the summer porch and a garden teahouse. Flowering plants and evergreens were used on either side.

"Emerging from the formally treated rose garden the view is across the lily pool to the naturalistic lawn and effective boundary screen." The garden was a beautiful space to behold.

Now, about that photograph.

I discovered that on Saturday, June 18, 1927, the Bakers hosted a Hawaiian evening for the Joseph E. McAdams and friends. They were commemorating the two couples’ earlier cruise to Hawaii. The hosts furnished costumes for the occasion and first entertained the group in the couple’s backyard garden.

The photo was taken just before the group moved into the dining room for a repast set for twenty-three, each guest sitting in front of place cards with tiny Hawaiian figures. The fare was served Hawaiian-style among bright yellow flowers displayed throughout the room. After dinner, the group danced the night away.

Emerit E. Baker lived for only a year and a half after the Hawaiian gala, dying in 1929.

In its time, the Baker mansion was considered Kewanee’s premier home. It was a fitting home for the premier captain of Kewanee industry.

To learn more about Kewanee and Wethersfield, past, present, and future, please visit my Facebook page, Dusty Roads, where I’ve posted a short video about Baker and LaVilla: https://www.facebook.com/dusty.roads.kewanee.