CANTON/FULTON COUNTY—The Salvation Army in Canton has begun taking applications for Christmas assistance and will continue through the end of October. Eligibility for the program is not based on income and is open to anyone in need within Fulton County. Applications for Christmas Food boxes will be taking place at the same time, applications for Angel Tree also include a food box application.

Information for Sign up:

•Children 0-17 years old are eligible for assistance

•School aged children will need a Student Information Printout from their school showing proof of address & birthdate

•Applications may be picked up Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army and should be returned no later than Oct. 31 at 4pm.

"We aren’t really sure what to expect this year. We see that the need is growing, and we are expecting many more children on our list this year due to COVID-19." Said Captain Sarah Eddy, Corps Officer. "The process will look different this year, but we are confident that with the help of our community we can share joy in the middle of this difficult time we are facing."The Salvation Army is looking for individuals and businesses that can help us meet the growing need this Christmas! There are many ways you can get involved in the months to come that will make a big difference in the lives of children and families in our community. Get involved by going to our website www.tsacanton.org or Facebook page facebook.com/sacanton for more information!

Help The Salvation Army of Canton serving Fulton County continue to meet the needs of the community by donating online. For updates follow them online at www.tsacanton.org and for all questions about this topic, please contact Captain Sarah Eddy, (309) 647-0732.