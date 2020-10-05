CANTON—Few can say they have made it through two of the biggest pandemics to ever rock our country.

But, Roxenia Slater can.

She is turning 103 Friday, Oct. 9.

Ms. Slater is a resident at The Loft Nursing Home in Canton.

They will be hosting a small party for her in the gazebo in the back of the nursing home from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Social distancing guidelines, including wearing masks, will be enforced.

If you would like to wish Ms. Slater a very happy birthday, but are unable to attend, she would love to receive a card.

Send it in her name to The Loft and she will be most appreciative.