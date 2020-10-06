The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that there were 1,617 new cases and 32 deaths between Monday's report and Tuesday's report. But the up-to-date accuracy of these numbers is in question.

The IDPH has been keeping track of the numbers counties provide it since the pandemic began in Illinois. Sometimes, though, these numbers will change due to initial incorrect reporting.

There is also a discrepancy in the totals because of time lags from county reports to IDPH. As an example, the IDPH is reporting Tuesday afternoon that Livingston County has had 445 cases reported. As of Tuesday's report from the LCHD, the county has had 464 cases. This includes seven new cases reported Tuesday.

IDPH does, however, list the county with eight deaths related to COVID-19. This is what the LCHD reported Monday.

There is a rise in hospitalizations in the state. Livingston County has three reported cases in the hospital as of Tuesday. The IDPH reported Tuesday that 1,673 hospitalizations in the state. This is 42 more than what was reported through Sunday night.

IDPH also reported that 384 patients were in ICU and 159 were on ventilators.

Regardless of the up-to-date accuracy of the reported cases between the IDPH and LCHD, one thing has become clear: more communities are reporting more cases.

Chatsworth is the latest area community to reach six reported cases, thus making the list on the IDPH web site. As of Monday's reporting, there were nine communities in Livingston County with six or more cases reported since March. Chatsworth makes it 10 as the sixth case was reported since the weekend.

Pontiac jumped five to reach 168 cases while Fairbury had one taken away, leaving it at 42 cases. For the rest of the county, Dwight (39), Flanagan (25), Forrest (24), Long Point (15), Cornell (14), Odell (8) and Cullom (6) remained the same.

All the area communities not in Livingston County also remained the same as Streator is at 402, El Paso has had 58 cases, Chenoa's tally is 27, Minonk is at 25, Lexington is at 20 and Gridley has had 15.

Of the seven new cases reported by LCHD, two are from Pontiac Correctional Center. These inmates are both in their 30s and are in isolation.

Of the other five in the county, one is a female in her 20s who tested asymptomatic. There have been 44 asymptomatic cases since March. Also, a male in his 70s tested positive and has been hospitalized.

Of the other three cases, they are a female in her 40s and two males in their 60s. They are recovering in isolation.

Overall, there are currently 32 active cases out of the total of 464 reported since March.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has begun and will be available at OSF Saint James weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. There are no requirements and all testing is at no charge to the client. Insurance will be billed, if available.

Scheduling appointments is strongly recommended due to the limit of daily testing capacity. Contact the LCHD at (815) 844-7174, ext. 210, for appointments and questions.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.