CANTON—Elaine Jarvis, 89, Canton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist following a short illness.

She was born June 2, 1931 in Canton to William and Rachel Hughes. She married Wilbur Jarvis Aug. 4, 1950 in Canton. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1994.

Elaine was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are three children, Rolly (Becky) Jarvis, Bradenton, Florida; Marlea (Mark) Yonke, Naples, Florida; and Brad (Lori) Jarvis,Canton; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Elaine was a life long member of the Evangelical Free Church in Canton. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels and was a tutor at Common Place in Peoria.

A special thanks goes out to all the kind caregivers at Graham Hospital, Renaissance Care Center, Bickford House, and UnityPoint Health Methodist.

Private family services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Samaritan’s Purse. Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton is in charge of arrangements. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com