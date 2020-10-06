Volunteers with the Disaster Action Team have been busy assisting people impacted by home fires across the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois. From Sept. 28 to Monday, their volunteers helped 16 people affected by home fires in Atalissa, East Moline, Moline, Port Byron and more.

This past week, their volunteers helped nine adults and seven children displaced by home fires with a temporary place to stay, health and disaster mental health services and information about resources to help with their recovery.

Unfortunately, home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies. During Fire Prevention Week through October 10, they recommend testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan. These simple steps can help protect you and your loved ones in the event of a fire.

The nation’s most frequent disaster, home fires are most often caused by cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!"

RED CROSS SURVEY:

MOST OF US ARE UNDERPREPARED

Home fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S., but a new 2020 national Red Cross survey shows most of us aren’t taking the steps to protect ourselves.

•Testing your smoke alarms each month helps ensure that they’re working — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Still, 65% of us don’t.

•Practicing your escape plan twice a year also increases the odds of survival. But 70% of us don’t.

•Escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy, according to fire experts. Yet more than half of us think we have more time.HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY

During Fire Prevention Week, test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information or download the free Red Cross Emergency app (search "American Red Cross" in app stores).

•Test your smoke alarms monthly.

•Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

•Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

•Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.•Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.

•Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home.

•Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

•Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.You can also find out more information about home fire safety by visiting, redcross.org/fire. If you need assistance after a local house fire or disaster, please call our dispatch line: 1-877-597-0747.

Every year, the Red Cross responds to an average of more than 60,000 disasters, the vast majority of which are home fires. You can help people affected by disasters big and small:

•Become a volunteer with the Red Cross and make a significant impact in your community and the lives of so many affected by disasters. Sign up today at redcross.org/volunteer.

•Make a Donation as the Red Cross is working 24-7 to respond to disasters like wildfires, tropical storms and countless other crises. Please donate to help now by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

•Donate Blood please schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS. This month’s wildfires out west and Hurricane Sally have forced the cancellation of hundreds of blood drives, resulting in thousands of uncollected blood and platelet donations.

