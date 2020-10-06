MONMOUTH — United High School was closed Tuesday due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Jeff Whitsit said the three other schools in the district remained open, and the high school could reopen Thursday, following addtional testing and cleaning.

Wednesdays are the district's remote learning days for all schools in the district, Whitsitt said.

A staff member tested positive according to a statement released Monday.

School officials are coordinating efforts with the Warren County Health Department to identify close contacts of the individual who tested positive.

"The health and safety of United High School students and staff is our highest priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus pandemic," wrote UHS principal Amy Schmitz and district nurse Krista Burns in a letter to families and staff.

Students and staff members identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case will be quarantined for 14 days.

Close contacts will also be notified by the Warren County Health Department.

The school will clean and disinfect areas of potential exposure and trace seating charts to determine others who may be impacted. The district will also continue monitoring students and staff for signs of illness and isolate those with symptoms.

Warren County's third COVID-19 death was confirmed Oct. 1, a female between 80 and 100.

There were 28 new coronavirus cases in Warren County between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 out of 261 total tests, for a positivity rate of 10.73 percent during that time period.

The state’s benchmark for positivity rate is 8 percent or less.

As of Monday, a total of 363 Warren County residents have tested positive for the virus since testing began locally in March.

According to the Warren County Health Department, 330 have recovered, leaving 33 active cases as of Monday.

Six new cases were confirmed on Monday, including one female between 20 and 40, four females between 40 and 60, and one male between 80 and 100.