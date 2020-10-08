JASPER COUNTY – A two-vehicle accident occurred on October 6, 2020 at approximately 4:28 p.m. at Illinois Route 33 at 640 East Jasper County according to a preliminary report by Illinois State Police District 12.

Allison Nash, a 21-year-old female from Vincennes, IN driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was uninjured.

Michael Finley, a 31-year-old male from Newton driving a 2011 Yellow International Truck Tractor Grain Trailer Combination.

Tracie Nash, 48-year-old female from Bridgeport was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Finley was traveling east on Illinois 33 approaching 640 east in Jasper County. Allison Nash was also traveling east on Illinois 33, two vehicles behind the Finley vehicle. Finley had slowed to make a left turn onto 640 east. Nash attempted to pass Finley and the vehicle between them. Finley began to turn left onto 640 east, Nash struck the driver side of Finley’s vehicle.

Allison Nash was cited for Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Improper lane usage and Failure to wear seatbelt by driver.