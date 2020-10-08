OLNEY - For forty-two years, the first three weekends of October, in Olney, Illinois, has been set aside to count what has made them known as the “Home of the White Squirrels". Forty routes have been laid out for volunteers to look for and document their findings each season, what made this year hallmark, is the syndicated TV hosts, Rodney Miller, and the emmy award news reporter, former anchor of Entertainment Tonight, Jann Carl, of SmallTown Big Idea joining them on the exhibition. Miller, who is formerly of Benton, knew of the white squirrels and since they would be filming in Casey prior, contacted the city to inquire about featuring a segment on the count.

The crew, reaching a decade, finds unique stories that highlight the heart of America. In a very poignant, personal interview they shared their background that led them to their journey, to their now million plus viewed show, with 286 stations airing it presently. Miller, in the past, had been a very successful CEO in the farming manufacturing industry was in fact, reported to be bashful. He was noted to be so intimidated by public speaking he was reluctant to take speech in high school, to the point it was feared he would not finish, a big leap to now being in front of the camera. In contrast, a long standing career in Hollywood since 1981, Carl actually approached Miller about joining the show after seeing it aired, the two then have dual creative control, which they have found to be refreshing. They often are thanked by the people they meet for showing the positive highlights that reflect the true American spirit that is ever essent. Carl shared it is "their love letter to America, there's a lot to love." Their most gratifying they shared is their annual Christmas special, their next stop following our small town was to film with the legendary Christian artist, Steven Curtis Chapman for this year’s holiday feature.

John Stencel, former Olney Community College professor, was filmed for the segment, on the historical element of the white squirrel count, as he was the coordinator for 24 years, Belinda Henton followed, who is now affectionately called the “squirrel lady,” much for her passion for aiding ailing squirrels as well. She coordinated the count from 2003 to 2012, since then Kelsie Sterchi has been leading the efforts, she also made her debut in front of the camera. She reported the remarkable count later, with 7 route results out that are volunteers who will be counting all three weekends, the first count came in with 90 squirrels being counted just Saturday morning alone, Sterchi reported that was “by far the highest count day in several years. Great news!” To aid in this process, the co-hosts both joined in by walking a route themselves, with their filming crew on site.

The feature highlighting our unique small town is to be on air in February 2021, RFD TV on a Thursday night the producer shared. One might wonder how the founders of this historical notoriety, being the Richland County families, the Stroup's and Ridley's, might be candidly smiling now, as they are credited with being instrumental over a century ago with this legacy. Did they dream of making it now to TV for their pioneer endeavor? To learn more about the earliest accounts and the best viewing details, visit www.ci.olney.il.us

To find out how to become a volunteer for the annual White Squirrel Count, contact Kelsie at

cityclerk@cityofolney.com or by calling 395-7302.