Christmas is just around the corner and local organizations are already starting to tentatively prepare for future holiday events. Because of the virus, many of those events won’t look exactly the same as they did in previous years.

At the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Mark Mikenas spent time this week tying up some loose ends.

"We’ve already started doing some preliminary work for decorations on Main Street," he said.

Mikenas said preparations are underway for the lighting of Northeast Park as well. The volunteers that help set up the drive-thru lighting event, are back on board. The park district has been notified and semi-trucks will be moved onto the park property next week so decorating can begin. The group hopes to take advantage of the warmer weather.

Since the lighting display is drive-through, Mikenas said the group has no excuse not to carry on the tradition.

"We knew we had to do it," he said. "With COVID-19, we don’t have to worry about crowds."

Mikenas said the decorations will be changed up this year and include several new displays. Because of the virus, the Kewanee Life Skills inmates, who usually build and paint decorations, haven’t been able to help this year, but Mikenas said that won’t stop the volunteers from mixing it up and providing some new items to the drive.

As for Windmont, Mikenas said he hasn’t heard from the Windmont lighting committee yet. The KCOC is in charge of organizing the Christmas Parade that kicks off the Windmont lighting and Mikenas said he has yet to address that event.

Kewanee Parks and Recreation Director Brian Johnson said he believes the volunteers for the Windmont lighting event recently met, but he had yet to hear anything official as to whether the volunteers intend to light the park this year following the recent deaths of co-founders Bob Martin and Bob Neirynck.

"My gut feeling is that it will happen," Johnson said of the Windmont Park lighting. "But I just can’t say for sure."

Mikenas also sent plans to the Henry County Office of Emergency Managment to hold the annual New Year’s Eve Hardcore Run. The annual event is a 5-k run with the tagline, "run your ice off."

"They will evaluate the plan and proposal and we will abide by what they say," said Mikenas, adding that he believes the event can be held safely even during a pandemic.

No word has come from the schools or churches yet about the holding of annual holiday concerts and events, he said, although he sees no reason why the downtown open house, held on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, can’t go on as planned.

The annual Kewanee Salvation Army Christmas Concert will go on, just not as planned, said Director Eddie Toliver.

The concert usually takes place during the middle of December and is held at the Baptist Church. However, this year, Tolvier said the concert will be pre-recorded in November at the church and posted on the Kewanee Salvation Army’s Facebook page in December.

The event will include some special guests and surprises, said Toliver.

"We’ll try to keep it lively."

Visitation Catholic School will hold its 34th A Country Village Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 21, though the school gym won’t be covered with booths from school supporters and other vendors offering craft items, holiday treats and other goodies, as they usually are during the holiday season event.

But the highlight of the event, the raffle of donated prizes, will be conducted.

People will be able to come to the gym to drop raffle tickets into buckets corresponding to the various prizes. Only 50 people will be allowed in the gym at a time. Their temperatures will be checked, and all who enter will be required to wear a mask.

A limited menu will also be available for carryout only. Take and bake frozen pies will also be available for carryout.

To order raffle tickets or make a donation to the bazaar, or for more information, contact Kali Nichols at knichols@visitationcatholic.com or Jen Hampton at jennifer.hampton@parkslivestock.com.

Mike Berry contributed to this story.