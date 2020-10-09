PEORIA – In a letter to Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) urged an investigation into the Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak at the UAW Senior Citizen Center housing facility in Pekin.

"People at the UAW center are now living with the threat of two infectious diseases circulating in their home," Koehler said. "This matter could spiral out of control quickly, and coupled with COVID-19 infection, it would be a disaster for the folks residing at this facility. I look forward to working alongside the IDPH, their team, and the building’s management to implement measures to address the disease."

At the present time, residents of the 215 apartments in the facility are unable to use faucets, leaving them with filtered showerheads as their only source of water.

To follow up the letter to the IDPH, Koehler, along with his wife Nora Sullivan, matched a Salvation Army donation of 215 cases of bottled water for those impacted by the outbreak. Area residents can also assist their neighbors by dropping off water donations to the facility at 444 S Parkway Dr, Pekin, Illinois 61554.