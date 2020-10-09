I walked out of my house last week to find a political hanger on my door for a man whom I wouldn’t vote for sewer cleaner.

It seems he is being supported by two members from the opposition party, one of whom talked the present woman into running for the office and now has become a turncoat. Now, there is my opinion only, but both office holders have turned their backs on their party.

This is my opinion only, but the office holder was nothing but a woman office holder hater and now his true colors are showing, and other certainly is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. I urge everyone to vote for Jennifer Bankert for County Clerk; in fact vote blue all the way.

I would also mention a former board president who is running again, but he is not worth mentioning.

David Harn,

Lewistown