Robert C. "Bugsy" Fetters, 77 of Aledo, Illinois, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City.

He was born November 27, 1942 in Aledo, Illinois to Carl and Jane Dagenhart Fetters. Bugsy attended the Aledo schools. On July 25, 1987, he married Deborah K. Larson in Aledo.

Bugsy served in the United States Army from 1967-1968.

He was employed as a truck driver for many years, retiring from DeMarlie Trucking in Reynolds, retiring in 2009. He later assisted in the operation of Bob Carroll's farm in Aledo.

Bugsy was a lifetime member of the Mercer County VFW Post 1571. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, NASCAR, doing puzzles and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife: Debbie; two sons: Mark (Mindy Seefeld) McCullough of Aledo; Toby (Kathie) McCullough of Little York; seven grandchildren: Cody, Breanna, Tori, Gage, Amber, Kevin, Laura; one great grandchild: Dylan; one sister: Marlene Grubbs of Richmond, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.

His parents; one brother: Carl; one brother-in-law: Kenneth Grubbs preceded him in death.