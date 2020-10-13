PEORIA – After faltering down the stretch and finishing second at the West Central Conference Meet and Class 2A Monmouth Regional, the Macomb boys golf team finished the season the way they have played all year, as champions.

Macomb shot a 314 at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria on Monday, beating runner-up Quincy Notre Dame by eight strokes to close out the season with a title, exorcising a few demons to end the year.

"This is a little bit of redemption, we stubbed our toe down the stretch with a tough loss at conference then losing regionals by one," Macomb coach Greg Duncan said. "But the kids had that mindset that they wanted to finish strong and there’s no better place than here, if we can’t win a state trophy, at least we won a sectional."

It was not only the win that was meaningful for Macomb, but the way the Bombers won that made Monday even more special.

After losing a lead on the final holes at regionals, Macomb took the lead and closed the door on the competition on the back nine after a rough start.

"To go out the way we did, we were mentally tough," Macomb golfer Braeden Duncan, who shot a team-low 74, said. "We didn’t play the first nine well, but we were mentally tough and everyone went out and improved on the second nine.

"On a day when it’s in the 60s and windy, that’s what it took."

Tough conditions and a tough course put Macomb behind the eight-ball, but when it was time to get it rolling, each Bomber stepped up and delivered.

"The back nine at Gibson Woods (regionals) is so much tougher than the front nine and there, we went off the front," Greg Duncan said. "We started on the back nine, which is tougher here, so we knew if we could hang around that once we go to the front, we’d score well, we’d have opportunities to make shots and birdie holes.

"We had to grind out the first couple hours, we knew the weather would change, we came here, it was out of the south, but then once we teed off, it was out of the northwest. It rained, it misted, then the sun started shining and that’s when we started to play our best."

Braeden Duncan led Macomb, shooting a 74 to finish third. Jack Lockard would card a 78 to finish sixth, Connor Hamm would shoot a 79 to tie for seventh and Griffin Taylor would score 83 to tie for 18th and close out Macomb’s scoring.

Connor Watson would add an 83 as well while Griffin Sutton finished with an 84.

"We got off to a little bit of a slow start, Braeden was plus-two after five, then Connor Watson came up to him and said, ‘Come on, you have a lot of golf left, you have to get going,’ " Coach Duncan said. "Then he kicked it into gear. Connor Hamm turned in a 44 on the first nine, he could have packed it in but he came back with a 35, one-under on the front. He had a great nine, there was no packing it in from him, that was a number that helped us win it."

And with sectionals over and no apparent state meet to be had, Macomb could be left wondering what might have been, but instead, the squad was happy to go out on top, adding to the Bomber record book.

"It’s awesome to bring the sectional plaque home, obviously we wanted a state trophy for the school, that was our goal and not getting the opportunity hurts," Coach Duncan said. "But the guys are all happy, we’re getting the big plaque from sectionals. I’m not sure if we’ve ever won a sectional. For them to lose at conference, then regionals by one and then end by winning sectionals, that’s some redemption."