RICHLAND COUNTY – You can tell it’s an election year with all the political signs in yards, along highways, but who is on the ballot for Richland County.

A look at who’s on the ballot:

Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence challenged by Democratic Candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris. Less well-known candidates that are not heard about are Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen; American Solidarity Party Brian Carroll and Amar Patel; Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker; Party for Socialism and Liberation Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier.

Five candidates are seeking the position for United States Senator: Republican Mark C. Curran Jr., Democrat incumbent Richard J. Durbin, Willie Wilson Party Willie Wilson, Green Party candidate David F. Black, and Libertarian Danny Malouf.

In the Fifteenth Congressional District are Republican Mary Miller and Democrat candidate Erika C. Weaver.

In the 55th Legislative District, the incumbent state senator chose not to seek re-election. The two candidates for the State Senator seat are Republican Darren Bailey and Democrat candidate Cynthia Given.

For a Representative seat in the General Assembly are Republican Adam Niemerg and Democrat John Spencer.

For Richland County races: Circuit Clerk Zachary R. Holder Republican (Unopposed); States Attorney, John A. Clark - Republican (Unopposed); For Supervisor of Assessments, Timothy Hahn - Republican (Unopposed); For Coroner, Stephen T. Patterson - Republican (Unopposed); County Board District 1, Brian VanBlaricum - Republican (Unopposed); District 3, Shawn Rose - Republican (Unopposed); District 4, Emily Ann Blackford - Democrat (Unopposed); District 5, Morgan Henton- Republican (Unopposed).

The Supreme and Appellate Court as well as Circuit Court have seats to be filled. For Supreme Court, David K. Overstreet – Republican and Judy Cates – Democrat. Appellate Court, Mark M. Boie – Republican and Sarah Smith – Democrat. For Judge of the Circuit Court Second Judicial Circuit (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David K. Overstreet) Matthew J. Hartrich – Republican (Unopposed). For Judge of the Circuit Court Second Judicial Circuit Richland County (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Larry Dunn) Ray W. Vaughn – Republican (Unopposed).

In Richland County you will have questions to vote upon for Thomas M. Welch, Barry L. Vaughn, Tom Foster, Tom Tedeschi, William Hudson and Michael J. Molt for Appellate Court Judge Fifth Judicial Districts and Judges of the Circuit Court Second Judicial Circuit.

You will have a question about the Separation from Cook County, yes or no.

One final question on the ballot is Let Them Play Policy. A question to vote on whether the Richland County Community Unit #1 school district adopt a policy permitting homeschooling students residing within Richland County to participate in the district’s extracurricular activities?