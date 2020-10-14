SPRINGFIELD—Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that a new email service is available to members of the public who need information on reinstating driving privileges, obtaining driving relief or scheduling an administrative hearing. Individuals who have a driver’s license suspension or revocation or any other loss of driving privileges can send an email to adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

"We are providing this service to accommodate the public and help them obtain administrative hearing services and avoid lines at Driver Services facilities," said Secretary White. "We are maintaining the same high standards for reinstating driving privileges. This is an example of using technology to allow people to access services from home. People will no longer need to go to a facility to see an informal hearing officer for this type of information, meaning fewer people in facilities and shorter lines for those who require a facility visit."