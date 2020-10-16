Autumn colors are taking over the landscape. Cool temperatures are dominating the weather. Farmers are in their fields. It is a great time, no, a perfect time, to get outdoors.

With that, I have a lot on my mind this week. Let us talk about a few of those things.

Out at the marsh on a very gloomy morning. Just sitting and watching. I catch a glimpse of a Northern Harrier that soon flies by me. It was hunting in typical Harrier fashion when it drops on the far side of the lake in some tall grasses. (Well, I call it a lake, but it was drained earlier in the summer. It is now though being filled again. Better late than never I guess).

Just seconds after the harrier lands then up pops a Red-Tailed Hawk which must have been feeding in that very spot. Thus, began a five-minute chase, or torment, of the harrier on the hawk. They flew in circles with the harrier flying just behind the hawk. Diving in and out from time to time until the hawk landed in a nearby tree. The harrier then made a few swoops at the hawk until finally giving up.

But the harrier then got a taste of her own medicine as another female harrier flew in and began to torment her. Doing much the same as the harrier/hawk conflict. This time the chase lasted nearly ten minutes ending only when the first harrier left the scene.

What I have learned after studying chipmunks over the last few months. Chipmunks have an internal clock that must tell them that winter is coming and that they must store food. It is a never-ending task that will last all day and well into the evening. Chips will stay until nearly dark gathering food to store in a food chamber deep in their winter burrows. They seem to only stop when: a predator, like a Cooper’s Hawk is present. If and when that happens, you may not see another chip the rest of the day. On warm mornings they are active not long after sunrise but if the day is rather cool you will not see one until later in the morning.

If the day is very windy chips do not move along the downed tree, they prefer to stay and gather the seeds that are on the ground. And very seldom, this time of year, due to the urgency of the situation, do they stop and eat for a while. They will stay only long enough to fill their pouches, hurry back to their burrows, deposit their cache, and then quickly return to gather more seeds, only to repeat the same scenario over and over again.

Again, at the marsh, I begin to think that it is about time for the arrival of White-Fronted Geese to our area. It was not long after that when I hear something high in the sky. I look up and there they were. Just a small flock, maybe

150 White-Fronts in all. They fly on by but a few days later I find more out at the marsh. They have returned.

More and more ducks have been arriving to our area. I did see several Pied-Billed Grebes (see photo) at Lakeland along with several Coots, Shovelers and even a few Ruddy Ducks It will only get better in the coming days.

It was a few weeks ago, on a warm day, that I lay and spent some time with the Praying Mantis that you see here this week. I do not know much about them but when you look really close, they are a wild looking creature. You just gotta love those eyes.

The deer have been coming up in the yard and eating acorns. I had always thought that deer will save the acorns for last, especially in late winter, when all other favorite food sources have dried up. I wonder how they can tolerate the tannins in the acorns. They have to be strong tasting. As humans we must soak out those tannins in order to make them edible. I guess the same goes for squirrels who compete for the acorns with the deer.

I developed that nostalgic feeling along. I have been trying to find some of my old favorite outdoor shows on the internet. I have found a few like Jerry Mckinnis (my all time favorite), Flip Pallot, Virgil Ward and Harold Ensley. They were all great shows and I do not believe that there is a show out there today that can even compete. Sure, there are still a few good shows out there but nothing like these. The Fishin’ Hole with Jerry Mckinnis for example. If I was going to miss the regular weekly show, I made sure I taped it to watch later. There is no show today that I would ever consider doing that with. Many times, if you can not find a show, you can find the opening theme and that itself is enough to bring back some great memories. I bet some of you could even recite the theme song to Virgil Ward, I am sure you can. If only we could bring them back.