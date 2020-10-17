The retirement plans of the Kewanee Parks and Recreation Director may hinge on whether the Kewanee Park Board will agree to "buy him up" for five years of his Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

At the board meeting Thursday, Brian Johnson asked the board to open an Early Retirement Incentive through IMRF, a move that would enable the district to "buy" any eligible employees' final five years of service and allowing them to retire early. The early retirement would then allow the board to hire someone else at a lesser rate of pay and lower insurance costs.

"After much deliberation and talking with all of you personally, I have decided to retire if I can get some help from you," Johnson told the board.

In addition to the request for the board to open an early retirement incentive, a move that Johnson told the board could be paid back in just two years and end up saving the district money, Johnson also asked for two years of full insurance to help him navigate the next step in his life.

The board immediately dismissed the insurance request, even after Johnson told them that he "wasn’t asking for a memorial on #10 tee off by the parking lot," but just some help covering his insurance expenses for the next couple years.

"I understand that you and your spouse may not have been offered this option," Johnson told the commissioners, "but after 29 years of service and over 25 of those years as executive director of the Kewanee Park District, I am hoping you feel that I deserve this."

Instead of acting on the retirement announcement, the board tabled the issue and requested that Johnson provide them with exact figures on the cost of providing him with five more years of retirement funding.

On Friday, Johnson, who is 58, told the Star Courier that he believes it’s time for him to retire and bring in someone younger for his position. But like many people his age, Johnson said he is still many years away from being eligible for Medicare, and his retirement plans could change without some guarantee of health insurance protections.

In May, the board voted to renew Johnson’s contract as director for another year. Johnson said if the board would agree to up his retirement fund by five years, he would stay on as director until May 2021.