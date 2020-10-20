A neglected Department of Employment Security was suffering severe staffing shortages even before more than 2 million jobless claims swamped the agency during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker held off filling top vacancies at Illinois’ unemployment office because he was planning to merge it with another state department. Then COVID-19 upended the nation.

In March, as authorities shut down businesses and schools and two million Illinois workers applied for jobless benefits, the state Department of Employment Security was already at one of its weakest moments in recent history, records and interviews show.

Agency staffing was at an "all-time low," according to its then-acting director. Veteran employees were retiring in droves to be replaced by rookies. And when key jobs were filled it was sometimes with political aides who had little or no agency experience.

Before the national health crisis, Illinois had been ranked among national leaders for speedy delivery of unemployment benefits.

Suddenly, IDES plunged to being among the worst in the nation on several key performance measures. In the months since, as problems have persisted, the administration has offered a range of explanations for its inability to handle the surge of claims.

Pritzker has blamed his Republican predecessor for hollowing out IDES and leaving the agency with inadequate staff and outdated technology. And he has criticized President Trump for "unfair" and chaotic rollouts of federal unemployment benefits.

But government records and interviews offer a more complex portrait, and reveal the frenzy inside an agency diminished by staff vacancies at every level in the first 18 months Pritzker was in charge — even before the crisis:

• In recent months, IDES has issued around 1% of its unemployment checks within seven days of the initial applications, making it the slowest state in the nation by that measure. Before the pandemic, it was among the fastest.

• In June, the overwhelmed and understaffed agency told a senate oversight panel, in writing, that it moved jobless claims that came through elected officials to "the front of the line" over applications that came directly from taxpayers, the BGA found.

• On some key federal measurements for processing unemployment claims, IDES performed better during the pandemic than other big states or than the nation as a whole. But Illinois failed to meet standards in five of 10 performance measures collected by federal authorities, ranging from timely benefits distribution to the soundness of internal audits that detect fraud and underpayments.

Deputy Governor Dan Hynes acknowledged the agency had problems, but said unfilled leadership positions at IDES had little impact.

"There was not instability at the top," Hynes said in an interview. "I think what was lacking was everything underneath there. "There was great attrition in the rank-and-file employees who were at the front lines of services. There was outdated technology, a lack of investment in technology that had occurred over the last 10 years. That’s really what was lacking."

Hynes said IDES worked "under incredible stress" to pay out a staggering $14.2 billion in benefits to 2.1 million Illinois claimants from March through August.

Pritzker this summer named Kristin Richards, a former chief of staff to two Democratic state senate presidents, the new acting director at IDES.

"More so than anything, I feel a responsibility to try and bring some stability for claimants, find some stability for people that are attempting to reach us," Richards said.

From best to worst

Before the pandemic, Illinois had been paying about 80% of initial unemployment claims within seven days.

That quick payout rate plummeted to around 1% and held there through September, putting Illinois last among states on this timeliness measure, according to new data from the federal labor department.

IDES told the BGA these quick payments slowed because Illinois — like many states — waited one week before starting the clock prior to the pandemic.

After the crisis, Illinois and 36 other states cut out the "waiting week" in an effort to get more money out quickly. But agency officials offered no explanation why Illinois performed so much worse than all other states, including those that waived the waiting week.

Federal guidelines require states to pay out nearly 90% of all initial unemployment checks within 21 days. On that 21-day measure Illinois also fell short by distributing only 61%, but still performed better than most states.

Still, every day matters to laid-off Illinois workers, said Richards, the IDES acting director.

"There is no standard for seven days," Richards said. "I agree with you it is important to claimants. Every day is important to claimants."

‘This is not good’

Illinois was first among states to begin paying out the initial $600-per-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments on April 6, records show.

But that early success quickly became a footnote as IDES was overwhelmed with 519,269 new claims for regular unemployment benefits that month — more than 10 previous Aprils combined — and federal authorities poured $500 billion in crisis relief into an alphabet soup of new and existing programs for laid-off workers.

Illinois became the 44th state to apply for the $300-per-week "Lost Wage Assistance" benefit: While most states deployed that program in August, Illinois did not start making payments until September 4, records show.

It was not among the 27 states that offered workers partial benefits when their employers reduced hours instead of laying them off.

IDES told the senate oversight panel in August it decided against that benefit because its staff was "stretched thin." Illinois also trailed all but seven states in processing the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to independent contractors and "gig workers."

Illinois did not begin processing PUA payments until May 11, and didn’t start paying until a week later. Government emails detail the pressure inside IDES as Illinois' PUA program was rolled out.

"Folks - I am counting on you to launch the independent contractor unemployment system ASAP and no later than May 11," Pritzker wrote to then-IDES Acting Director Thomas Chan and Hynes at 7:43 a.m. on May 4. "Can you confirm that will happen? JB."

IDES hustled to update its policies and computer code, and minutes before midnight on May 10 Chan emailed Hynes that he did a test run by filing a small sample of claims.

"Minor hiccups but no show stoppers," Chan wrote.

Within minutes of Illinois’ PUA system going live the next morning, Hynes conducted his own test.

"I called the 800 number. Hit the correct prompts for PUA," Hynes wrote in an email to Chan at 8:01 a.m.

An automated voice told Hynes there was a high volume of calls, then hung up on him, Hynes emailed.

"It’s not even 830," Hynes wrote. "This is not good."

Front of the line

Amid the chaos, IDES fell so far behind in processing claims that it triaged cases by prioritizing people referred by local politicians, the BGA found.

In a June 5 report to the bipartisan Senate oversight panel, IDES responded to questions about the lack of uniformity in how unemployment claims are handled.

"Claimants continue to call IDES in addition to their elected officials," the report said. "Therefore, often, even though we move an elected official’s constituent to the front of the line, the constituent has often already been able to get through to the call center.

"We will continue to pull our staff out of the call center to call claimants sent to us by an elected official," that report added.

In an email to the BGA, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh called the IDES practice of responding to claims referred by elected officials "an attempt for the Department and its employees to help as many people as possible at a time when there was no structure in place."

Staffing levels hit ‘all-time low’

Illinois’ struggle to roll out the new federal benefits came amid staffing shortfalls at every level of IDES.

Chan was a placeholder pending the governor’s merger plans. And there were months-long vacancies in the deputy director and audit positions.

On March 14, 2020 — as Pritzker was closing Illinois schools and limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people — Chan sent Hynes an urgent email:

"I need permission to fill IDES’ Chief Operating Officer position as soon as possible," Chan wrote. "Please know that I’m doing everything in my power to get you what is needed. But I need some help."

Beyond leadership vacancies, rank-and-file numbers also were dropping.

Under Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn, the agency headcount plummeted from almost 2,000 to around 1,300 when Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner took over in 2015. By this April, that number had slipped to 1,041.

"Heading into this downturn, our baseline staffing numbers, the employees hired to operate our programs and meet minimum federal performance standards, were, despite our best efforts, at an all-time low," Chan told the state’s Employment Security Advisory Board.

What’s more, experience had been drained from the agency. Managers "are serving in multiple roles and performing the work of multiple employees," Chan added.

A Christmas tree on fire

Illinois' difficulties were reflected in score cards required by the federal labor department, which ranks states for the promptness of payments, the effectiveness of audits and other agency functions.

States indicate adequate performance or something less by labeling each part of reports with a green or red mark. IDES veterans call this chart "the Christmas tree."

Asked for the state’s scorecard data through June, Pritzker administration officials declined:

"The Christmas tree is a document put together for internal purposes only and is not available for public consumption," IDES spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco told the BGA in an email.

The BGA, however, obtained a copy of that report. It shows Illinois failed five of 10 performance measures.

This story was produced by the Better Government Association, a nonprofit news organization based in Chicago.