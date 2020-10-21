At first glance, his constituents might not recognize him. Sporting a full beard and bushy hairstyle, incumbent Rep. Daniel Swanson (R-Dist. 74), looks like he’s more at home in his farming clothes than he is in a suit coat and tie. But if you ask him about it, his new look could soon be a thing of the past.

"A majority of people like the look," he said. "I like to joke that I have a 99.99 percent approval rating. That .01 percent is my wife."

Swanson, who first ran for the seat in the Illinois General Assembly in 2016, is a farmer and a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. He and his wife, Tammy (Snider) have two adult sons and live near Alpha.

Swanson was in Kewanee on Wednesday and took time to meet with the Star Courier to discuss issues such as the proposed Progressive Tax, property taxes, the retention of Justice Tom Kilbride and his take on the impact of marijuana legalization.

On the ballot next month is the state-constitution-changing graduated tax plan that would decrease taxes for some Illinois citizens, while raising taxes on residents making over $250,000 a year, affecting about 3 percent of taxpayers. The plan also calls for an increase of corporate taxes from 7% to 7.99%.

Critics of the plan claim that the tax would give free reign to lawmakers to raise taxes in the future, and Swanson agrees.

"One of my main reasons for opposition," he said, "it changes the voting process. Currently, it (the law) requires 3/5th of the house members to pass a tax increase. This changes it to a simple majority, from 71 to just 60 votes. There is nothing to stop taxes from being raised."

Swanson said the problem isn’t on the revenue side but on the spending side.

"Look at this past budget. The governor had to borrow $5 billion from the federal reserve and almost $2 billion in bonds," Swanson said.

And Swanson doesn’t see the problem with the budget as arising from the COVID-19 shutdown.

"This budget was proposed on March-estimated revenue," he said. "We passed a budget in May based on revenue expectations in March, prior to COVID-19."

In addition, Swanson said the revenue gained won’t amount to enough to even put a dent in Illinois’s financial woes and is only predicted to add $3.2 billion to the coffers.

"That’s not enough to meet the governor's desire to spend," he said.

On property taxes, Swanson said the solution to lowering those taxes would require legislators to stop unfunded mandates on local and county governing bodies.

"I would start by saying property taxes are a local issue But that doesn’t mean the state can’t provide some property tax relief," he said.

Swanson pointed to the increase in minimum wage passed by the state that pushed the burden of raising those wages onto local districts and government bodies as one example of an unfunded mandate.

"Local districts and townships have to meet those wages and their only recourse is to raise property taxes."

One part of the solution, Swanson said, is for the state to commit to providing the full funding promised to districts.

"So we have a commitment to fund our schools. We can pay our fair share of the Local Government Distribution Fund," Swanson said.

That money, he said, goes to fund county governments, with a portion of that fund going to smaller cities. Swanson also criticized increasing the road tax because none of that tax revenue, he said, actually went to reimburse townships.

On the ballot this November will also be the question on the retention of an Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride, of which Swanson said he is opposed.

Every 10 years, voters can vote to retain Supreme Court justices, who must receive a 60 percent majority to stay on the bench.

"So the way our constitution is set up, our Supreme Court justices should be retained every 10 years – but we should not retain Kilbride," Swanson said, citing Kilbride’s decision on redistricting.

In 2016, Kilbride wrote the majority decision that prevented the "fair maps" independent redistricting state constitutional amendment from going on the ballot.

"Several hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions for the term limits and fair redistricting, but Kilbride wrote the decision on the redistricting. I think he was on the wrong side of the issue. It took the voice away from people who we, in government, are supposed to listen to," Swanson said.

On Jan. 1, the sale and recreational use of recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois, a move that Swanson has always opposed. Last year, Swanson was on the record as predicting dire consequences if the drug was made legal.

That hasn't materialized so far in the opening year of the operations, but Swanson hasn't changed his prediction of cannabis

"I’m still opposed," he said. "Especially opposed because some of these businesses were closed (due to COVID-19) but recreational pot stores were considered essential businesses."

Swanson also said he believes that the pandemic has prevented the state from conducting or tracking the impact and cost of legalizing the drug.

"Because of COVID-19, I don’t think there’s been any interest in doing any studies on the impact," he said.

Moreover, Swanson said the much anticipated revenue from taxing marijuana has fallen short.

"One hundred million in sales so far," Swanson said. "The expectation for the first year was going to be about a half a billion."

Although Swanson admits that the economic impact of the virus could have dampened sales of cannabis, he still believes that a review of the legalization should be conducted by the state.