CAMBRIDGE - Dean E. Dison, 82, of Cambridge, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, with military services. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dean Dison Memorial Fund.

Dean Elwyn Dison was born July 22, 1938 in Kewanee, son of Henson and Mary Eleanor Woods Dison. He was educated in Bradford area schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1956. Dean served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959. His marriage to Wanetta E. Lang took place on July 25, 1987 in Andover.

He was employed at John Deere Harvester in Moline until retiring. His memberships included the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Dean enjoyed Arabian horses, bowling league, country and western music, playing Euchre, and boating.

Those surviving are his wife, Wanetta, a daughter, Debbie Martinez, Kewanee, two sons, Victor Dison, Victorville, CA and Mike Dison, Hopedale, IL, grandchildren, Kimberly, Ryan, Micah, Michael, and Madison, and great grandchildren, Nathaniel and Levi. Other survivors include step daughters, Amy Vantress, Cambridge, and Christina (Brian) Koch, Silvis, step grandchildren, David, Marissa, Rhea, and Elizabeth, step great grandchildren, Namarah and Aamirah, brothers, Jim (Pam) Wright, Macomb, William (Marie) Wright, Princeton, IL, sisters, Jane (Darryl) Jeffries, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Joan White, Peoria, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. His parents, a brother, Don Dison, and an infant son preceded him in death.

