Norman "Norm" Max Plate, of Adair, Illinois passed away October 24, 2020 at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Illinois.

Norman was born April, 28, 1938, in Fulton County, Illinois to Lloyd and Nona (Onion) Plate. Norman was a lifelong farmer and resident of McDonough County, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann of Adair, Illinois, one brother Larry (Alice) Plate of Adair, Illinois, and one sister Janice Nelson of Milton, Washington.

Norman is also survived by six sons, two daughters, and a daughter-in-law, Norman "Rick" Plate of Washington, Randall (Veronica) Plate of Ft Worth, Texas, Robert (Scarlett) Plate of Industry, Illinois, Debbie Plate of Industry, Illinois, Shattea (Marion) White of Table Grove, Illinois, Amy Hurt of Carthage, Illinois, Rodney (Jennifer) Plate of Monmouth, Illinois,

Richey (Tiffany) Plate of Stronghurst, Illinois, and Ryon Plate (Danielle) of Adair, Illinois. Surviving grandchildren are Shawna Romaine of Washington, Benjamin (Jennifer) Plate of Iowa, Sarah (Todd) Meyers of Macomb, Illinois, Ronnie Plate of Macomb, Illinois, Ricky Plate of Colchester, Illinois, Ashley Plate of Glasford, Illinois, Shyann Plate of Adair, Illinois, Ashley (Mitch) Kessler of Table Grove, Illinois, Breann (Jared) Farr of Table Grove, Illinois, Emma Plate of Monmouth, Illinois, Madelyn Plate of Monmouth, Illinois, Raven Plate of Stronghurst, Illinois, Reed Plate of Stronghurst, Illinois, and Therron, Kimora, Aundrey, Rysor Plate of Adair, Illinois. Also surviving are numerous great-grandchildren.

Norman was preceded in death by both of his parents, one brother-in-law Bob Nelson, one son Ronald Plate, one grandson Ross Plate, and one granddaughter Anastacia (Staci) Plate.

One of Norman's greatest joys was working with his cows, farming, and spending time in his bunk house on "the ranch." More recently, he enjoyed delivering food to the boys in the field.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Harris Cemetery in Table Grove, Illinois. Rev. Tom Spain will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday October 27, from 5-7 PM at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and remember to social distance. Memorial Contributions may be made to the New Salem Fire Protection District. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com