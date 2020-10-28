NEPONSET - John "Jack" E. Verbout, 97, of Neponset, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jack was born September 12, 1923 in Kewanee, the son of Philip and Helen (Greenhagen) Verbout. Jack married Josephine Norton on June 26, 1943 at the Kewanee St. Joseph Rectory; she survives.

Jack is also survived by daughter-in-law, Melanie Verbout, Normal; son, Jay (Barbara) Verbout, Mahomet, IL, daughters, Carol Leininger (Bernie Dunn), Bradford, Judy (Gordon) Connor, Farmington; son, Jerry (Cindy) Verbout, Fulshear, TX; twelve grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren; sisters, Betty (George) Ouart, Kewanee and Mary Ann Norton, Geneseo; sister-in-law, Viola Verbout, Kewanee. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Jr; a great grandson, Graeme McDaniel; two brothers, Bill and Jim Verbout; and two sisters, Phyllis Verbout, Darlene Andrewjeski.

Jack served in the Army Air Corp for the United States. He flew in 77 missions in B24s and B26s. He received a purple heart, an air medal, European/Africian/Middle Eastern Ribbon, two bronze stars in Normandy Invasion in the Battle of Northern France. Asiatic/Pacific Ribbon with two bronze stars. Jack was a member of the AFEES, 11th Air Force Association and the B26 Composite Group. He enjoyed going on the Honor Flight. He was on the school board for Neponset High School. He was a director on the Neponset Farmers Grain Elevator and was past president. He farmed for 50 ye ars. He enjoyed reading, investing, traveling and especially loved spending time with his family. He took his family and their spouses to Europe in 2000 and visited the French family that hid him during WWII, after his plane was shot down.

Private family services will be Friday, October 30, 2020. Reverend Jan Ringenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott Park - Neponset Park Grant Committee, the Floral Hill Cemetery, or the Honor Flight. Please leave an online condolence for Jack’s family at www.schuenemamtumblesonfuneralhome.com.