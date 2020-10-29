The Henry County Board met Thursday, Oct. 22. Shawn Kendall was the only Board member who was absent.

Board members held a brief discussion regarding the possibility of reducing the number of board members. Chairman Marshall Jones stated that it was contingent on the completion of the 2020 Census, and that issue could be addressed after that.

Appointments were made to the North Edwards Special Drainage District, these included Jared Brewer, Ronald Reed, Mark DeDecker. Appointments were also made to the North Edwards River and West Mudd Creek Drainage Districts. These appointees were Steven Swanson, Ansley Carlson and Troy Whitesell. All appointments were for a period from October 22, 2020 through September 2023.

In other business:

n The jail parking lot has been completed.

n A holiday schedule for the courthouse has been approved.

n A quote for the jail day yard fencing has been accepted. It can be funded through the CARES act. Interstate Fencing and Construction won the bid with $23,110.

An agreement has been made with Hutchinson Engineering regarding replacement of a bridge on North 5500 for next year.

Henry County RRLF leaders reported it has has approved $217,000 in loans for local businesses. Those businesses are:

Lucky Dog Lodge in GalvaEbony Charm in KewaneeBloomberg Auction in GeneseoVibrant Health Chiropractic in CambridgeAtkinson Wellness in AtkinsonCIC Digital Priint Center in GeneseoCarlson Catering in Cambridge