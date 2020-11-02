By MINDY CARLS

Correspondent

Three Rivers Conference coaches chose Sherrard as the best boys team in the West Division this season.

Not surprisingly, the coaches chose four Tiger seniors for the All-Conference team, which had eight spots.

The Tigers were Jacob Belha, Dayton Hauger and Alex Wilson, all unanimous selections, and Mike Gorey.

Orion was named the top girls team in the West Division.

Two Sherrard runners were on the All-Conference team. They were junior Addi Knox and sophomore Sarah Gibson. Both were unanimous selections.

Rockridge had no runners on either team.