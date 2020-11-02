The stressors 2020 has brought us: a global pandemic, social justice issues, and a tense upcoming election all contribute to our stress levels. Stress is a normal physical and mental response to the demands of everyday life. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, people have reported an increase in symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress. It’s not uncommon to feel those symptoms, which include sadness, anxiety, and social isolation as a result of COVID-19 and physical distancing. Because everyone reacts differently to stressful events, it can be difficult to know when to seek help for a loved one or yourself.

If you notice feelings of worry, sadness, irritability, anger, or hopelessness that are strong or last for a long time and interfere with your everyday life, it may be time to reach out for help. Those symptoms could escalate to changes in appetite and sleep, difficulty concentrating, an increase in drug or alcohol use, isolating from others, and even thoughts of suicide. If you’re worried about a loved one, it is helpful to ask if they’re thinking of hurting themselves. Many are fearful that asking about suicide will lead the person to kill themselves, but studies show it can lead to a productive conversation and show the person they are loved. Those conversations can reduce anxiety, give a message of hope, and stop an impulsive act. A person who is thinking about suicide really does not want their life to end. They just want the emotional pain to stop or they see it as a solution to a problem or major stress that they are experiencing in their lives. Depression can take over someone’s mind and create negative, untrue thought patterns such as "I’m a burden" or "Everyone would be better off without me". If you or someone you love are experiencing stress, reach out to your support system. Call, text, or use social media to connect with a close friend or loved one. Remember that physical distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation. Social connection is more important than ever. If you are feeling overwhelmed and anxious, set some boundaries such as limiting your exposure to media and social media.

UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace, Hult Center for Healthy Living and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office all offer ways for people to connect with resources.

If you feel like you would like to talk with a professional:

• Check if your workplace has an employee assistance program (EAP) to request a referral for counseling

• Reach out to your minister or pastor

• Contact your primary care provider

• Contact a local mental health professional • Contact UnityPoint Health - UnityPlace at 1-888-311-0321

Other resources:

• Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or webchat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat

• Crisis Text Line – 741-741

• My3 APP – This is free App for your phone which creates a safety plan and resources to help manage suicidal thoughts

• Call Hult Center at (309) 692-6650 or email info@hulthealthy.org to inquire about suicide prevention trainings for your business, agency, or team

And remember, if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

For crisis evaluation and counseling you can contact Emergency Response Services: Peoria County (309)671-8084 Tazewell & Woodford County (309) 347-1148