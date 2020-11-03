It is important to test more people as the coronavirus numbers rise. Livingston County's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has undergone some changes to allow for more testing.

In a release from the Livingston County Health Department, the drive-thru site, located at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, has transitioned into a more suitable structure with winter weather coming soon.

The testing site had approximately 1,700 individuals go through between Sept. 8 and Oct. 30.

"We’re very pleased with the response we’ve received from the community in regard to this service," said Brad Solberg, president of OSF Saint James. "We’re glad to be able to continue working with LCHD in this joint effort through the change of seasons."

The release from the LCHD stated the testing site operates weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It is important to note that persons with an appointment will receive priority service as a limited number of tests are available each day. It is strongly recommended that individuals call the LCHD at (815) 844-7174 ext. 210 or ext. 216 to schedule an appointment. Insurance is not required to be tested; however, insurance will be billed if available.

The Livingston County Health Department said that there were 63 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the county's total of new cases to 840 since March 17.

The age range was from one case under 10 years old to a male in his 80s. There were 11 cases in their 20s, eight in their 30s and seven in their 40s. The 20s-40s age range is the fastest growing group in the county, LCHD Administrator Jackie Dever told the county board.

There were also 17 new cases reported at Pontiac Correctional Center.

Three of the cases in the county and one case from PCC were hospitalized, the rest are in isolation.

Through Monday, the county has had 19.616 test results with 840 new positives. Of those 695 have been taken out of isolation. Of the 113 active cases, five are currently in the hospital. There have been 56 asymptomatic cases and 12 deaths related to COVID have been recorded.

The 10th community in the county has made the Illinois Department of Public Health's list of communities with at least reported cases. Strawn reached 6 to make the list Tuesday.

Other area communities with 6 cases are Ancona, Graymont, Saunemin and Colfax. Cullom is still at 7.

Streator leads the other area communities at the other end of cases reported since March. Streator has had 550, including 12 in the last day. Pontiac has had 281 cases with El Paso growing to 111. Fairbury moved to 103 and Dwight stayed at 90. Chenoa had a rise to 42, Forrest has had 41 cases with Minonk growing to 39 and Flanagan and Lexington with 36 cases. Gridley has had 31 cases and is followed by Chatsworth with 24, Odell with 22 and Long Point with 17 cases.

The overall numbers for each community is for how many IDPH has as being reported since the pandemic began. They do NOT reflect the current amount of active cases in each community.

For details on previously reported cases and up-to-date information for Livingston County, go to the LCHD website: www.lchd.us.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

Individuals who travel to hot spots in the country are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after returning home, or sooner if experiencing symptoms.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.