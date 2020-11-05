Connor James Bryan is the 2020-2021 Kewanee High School DAR Good Citizen Award winner.

Bryan is the son of Mr. & Mrs. James (Tami) Bryan.

The Kewanee chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the Good Citizens Program for high school seniors in Galva, Kewanee, Stark County and Wethersfield schools. Each school’s award winner is selected by the faculty and senior class based on the following criteria: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Bryan’s post-secondary aspirations include obtaining an appointment to West Point or, secondarily, obtaining a double major in Chemistry/Biochemistry at a traditional university.

He has been involved in athletics including Cross Country (4 years), track (2 years) as well as captain of the swim team (4 years). He has also been involved in non-athletic extracurricular activities including Speech & Debate (4 years), Scholastic Bowl (4 years), school plays and musicals (4 years), and Competitive Theater (4 planned years). Bryan has served in the student government groups: Key Club (4 years, and VP 11th grade), Student Council (4 years), and served as Class President (4 years). Outside of school Connor is very involved in Moments by Mutti, which helps local families dealing with cancer diagnosis to go and enjoy time together somewhere totally funded by Moments by Mutti. Through those service organizations, Bryan has received 125 service hours to date.